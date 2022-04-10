Keystone Cougar trailers recalled for tire damage concern

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2019-2022 Cougar 29FKD travel trailers. Improper clearance may allow the tires to contact the outrigger, causing damage to the tires. As many as 513 RVs may be affected by this recall.

Damaged tires can fail, causing a loss of vehicle control and increasing the risk of a crash, which can lead to injury, even death.

Remedy

Dealers will notch the existing outrigger and install an additional outrigger between the two tires to provide proper clearance, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 23, 2022. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 22-430.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

