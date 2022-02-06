Saturday, February 5, 2022

Keystone recalls some fifth wheel RVs for tire issue

By RV Travel
Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Raptor and 2021 Montana vehicles equipped with certain Sailun tires, size 235/80R16G. Due to a manufacturing issue, the tires may experience a belt separation.

Belt separation could lead to loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect the tire DOT codes, and replace the tires as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 22, 2022. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 22-420.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1038b

