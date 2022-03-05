Saturday, March 5, 2022

Keystone recalls some Crossroads Sunset trailers

By RV Travel
Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2022 Crossroads Sunset 330SI travel trailers. The outside receptacle electrical circuit may not be properly protected by a ground-fault circuit interrupter (GFCI).

An unprotected electrical circuit can cause electric shock, increasing the risk of an injury.

Remedy
Dealers will wire the circuit so that the outside receptacle is protected, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 25, 2022. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 22-424.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1042b

