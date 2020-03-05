Keystone recalls some 2020 trailers for spare tire issue

Keystone RV Company is recalling 1,099 model year 2020 Hideout, Springdale, and Crossroads Zinger trailers. The spare tire carrier U-bolts may fail allowing the spare tire carrier and spare tire detach from the vehicle.

If the spare tire carrier and spare tire detach from the vehicle while in motion, it can become a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash.

If your RV is affected, contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-371.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

