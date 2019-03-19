Keystone recalls trailers: Spare tire carrier could fall off

Keystone RV Company is recalling certain 2019 Keystone Bullet Crossfire travel trailers equipped with a rear-wall mounted spare tire carrier. The spare tire carrier was improperly mounted, possibly resulting in the carrier detaching from the rear wall.
If the spare tire carrier detaches, it may become a road hazard, increasing the risk of crash.
Keystone has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the trailers and correctly install the tire carrier, as necessary, free of charge. The recall began on March 8, 2019. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 19-345.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
