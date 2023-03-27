Monday, March 27, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Oops! Keystone RV trailers recalled for missing window

By RV Travel
0

Keystone RV Company is recalling certain 2022-2023 Cougar travel trailers. The recreational vehicles may have been manufactured without an emergency exit window. Without such an escape window, there would not be a second way for occupants to get out of the vehicle during an emergency, increasing the risk of injury or death.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect, and replace the window if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 2. Owners of the RVs may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 23-440.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Advertisement/Affiliate

At last! A directory of where to camp on public lands!
The Bureau of Land Management Camping book describes 1,273 camping areas managed by the BLM in 14 Western states. Details for each camping area include the number of campsites, amenities, facilities, fees, reservation information, GPS coordinates, and more. You’ll want this book if you camp or are interested in camping on BLM land. Learn more or order.

Previous article
RV Daily Tips. Monday, March 27, 2023

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE