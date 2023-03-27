Oops! Keystone RV trailers recalled for missing window

Keystone RV Company is recalling certain 2022-2023 Cougar travel trailers. The recreational vehicles may have been manufactured without an emergency exit window. Without such an escape window, there would not be a second way for occupants to get out of the vehicle during an emergency, increasing the risk of injury or death.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect, and replace the window if necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 2. Owners of the RVs may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 23-440.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).