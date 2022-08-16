Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Keystone RV recalls more than 20,000 towables

By RV Travel
Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2022 Dutchmen Aspen Trail, Coleman, Colorado, Voltage, Yukon, Keystone Carbon, Cougar, Hideout, Montana, Outback, Passport, Raptor, Retreat, Springdale, Sprinter and 2022-2023 Keystone Bullet travel trailers. The electric retractable awning has a welded seam on the fabric that may separate, potentially allowing the awning to drop beyond its normal operation.

An awning that drops or extends beyond its normal operation can increase the risk of injury to the RVer or others in the area. As many as 20,220 RVs may be affected by this recall, which was issued August 9, 2022.

Remedy
Dealers will repair or replace the awning fabric, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 16, 2022. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 22-434.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Vehicles included in the recall:

##RVT1066b

