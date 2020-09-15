Keystone RV recalls trailers for wrong window crank handle

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Dutchmen Yukon 399ML, 400RL and 410RD travel trailers. The bedroom egress window has a black round knob installed rather than a narrow crank handle. Without the narrow crank handle, the emergency exit may be difficult to open, impeding the ability to open the window and resulting in an increased risk of injury in the event of an emergency.
Remedy
Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will remove the existing black round knob and replace it with a narrow crank handle, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 19, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-386.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
