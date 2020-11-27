Keystone trailer recall: Frame rail could buckle

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling nearly 1,300 model year 2019-2021 Outback 335CG and 340BH travel trailers. A section of the frame rail may have inadequate support where the draw bar is attached, allowing the frame rail to buckle.

A buckled frame may fail and increase the risk of a crash, which could lead to injury.

Remedy

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will add reinforcement plates to the existing frame, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 15, 2021. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-391.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

