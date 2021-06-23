Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Keystone trailers recalled for potential propane regulator danger

By Chuck Woodbury
Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2019 Keystone Bullet, Sprinter, and 2020 Keystone Hideout vehicles equipped with a Winntec model 6020 two-stage propane regulator. The regulator may fail, causing an increase in propane pressure. The potential number of units affected is 80,000.

Increased propane pressure can enlarge the flames in gas appliances, increasing the risk of a fire.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the regulator and test the propane system for leaks, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 4, 2021. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

NOTES
The following RVs were recalled for the same reason: 2017-2018 Jayco Designer, 2017-2021 Eagle HT, Eagle, Jay Feather, Jay Flight SLX, Jay Flight, North Point, Octane Superlite, Pinnacle, White Hawk, 2017-2020 Eagle HT, 2018-2021 Jay Flight Bungalow, 2017-2019 Octane, and 2019-2020 Eagle HTX travel trailers and fifth wheels. Learn more.

