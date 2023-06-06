Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Keystone trailers recalled: Wardrobe cabinet component not installed

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2021-2023 Arcadia travel trailers. The backer board behind the cabinet for the wardrobe may not have been installed during production.

A missing backer board may cause the wardrobe slide room to extend out of the opening, increasing the risk of injury. As many as 632 RVs may be affected by the recall.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, install steel brackets to stop the slide room when opening, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 18, 2023. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 23-444.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

