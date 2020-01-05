You can kiss the Kissmobiles goodbye

It’s a sad day for the many RVers who have enjoyed a good laugh through the years thanks to the Hershey Company’s fleet of Kissmobiles. Visitors to the annual Hershey, Pennsylvania RV Show — the largest such show in America — have likely spotted this unusual vehicle.

The vehicles have traveled the country since 1997, but 2019 marked the end of the road. The company reports the 26-foot vehicles are being retired because of safety concerns and difficulty finding replacement parts.

One of the vehicles will remain for public viewing at the AACA (automotive) Museum in Hershey.

##RVT929b