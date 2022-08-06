Every RVer knows the feeling: You’ve left something behind

It never fails. We arrive at the campground, get the RV unhitched, and hook up water and sewer lines. We extend the slides, lay out the outdoor mat, and set up the lawn chairs. That’s when it usually happens. One of us—either my husband or I—realizes that we’ve left something important behind. To our surprise and dismay, a critical item that needs to be with us at the campground is safely back inside our stix-n-brix garage. Or it’s still sitting on the kitchen counter. Or it was never pulled out of the cupboard or cabinet in the first place.

Too much confidence

Of course, we have packing lists. Do we always use them? Sadly, no. There’s a certain amount of smugness that overtakes a camper after a few trips away from home. It’s a feeling of pride mixed with too much self-confidence. That false feeling of superiority prompts each of us to mistakenly think: “I’ve got this. I don’t even need to look at the list. I could pack this RV in my sleep!” But, without fail, something is always left behind…

Inside? Outside?

Once the forgotten item has been identified, the finger-pointing begins. “I thought you put it in,” one of us will say to the other. “No. I figured you packed it. It’s an inside (or outside) item.” This probably needs some explanation. We’ve been married for 47 years. Somewhere along the line, it was decided that I take care of most of the “inside” stuff and my husband is in charge of most of the “outside” things at our stix-n-brix home. For example, he spreads fertilizer on the lawn, and I usually am in charge of laundry. This is not a hard and fast rule, however. I do the gardening. Well, the vegetable part. He’s in charge of the flowers. See what I mean? The rule is not set in stone. “Inside,” Hubby will sometimes vacuum, and I’ll mow the lawn (“outside” duty).

A left-behind replacement plan

In any case, “blame” is never definitively assigned. We’ve both learned better. (It’s been 47 years, after all!) When we discover that we’ve forgotten something, we make a quick run to Walmart to search out and buy the forgotten article. Maybe this is why I have multiple sweatshirts crammed into my dresser drawer at home. Or why Hubby has so many 3/8-inch box wrenches.

What have you left behind?

We cannot be the only ones who’ve forgotten something. (Actually, many things over the years.) I refuse to believe that we are the only RVers that fail to consult their packing lists. So, how would you complete this sentence: “I wish I would have remembered to bring along ________________.” Fill in your response(s) in the comments section below. I’m curious to hear what you have to say.

