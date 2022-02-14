KOA adds multi-reservation shopping cart function to website

Campers staying at Kampgrounds of America parks will no longer have to make individual reservations for each stay along the way.

KOA just released a multi-reservation shopping cart function on its website. With this new functionality, guests can complete multiple reservations at one campground or across multiple campgrounds in one transaction, making booking faster and easier across KOA locations.

“The goal of our multi-reservation shopping cart is to make booking easy for our guests,” said Whitney Scott, Chief Marketing Officer of Kampgrounds of America. “With this enhanced functionality, campers can plan and reserve a week-long road trip or even an entire summer of camping in one seamless transaction.”

As campers begin planning and booking for a new year of travel, the majority are reserving three to five months before they plan to travel (22%) according to KOA’s latest research.

“It’s a timely release as our advanced reservations are already up 51% over the prior year,” Scott said. “With increased demand for sites, we know the functionality is necessary.”

Since going live on the KOA website, over 6,500 reservations have been made using the multi-reservation shopping cart. Beta users averaged booking 3 sites per transaction with some booking 20 different sites across a season.