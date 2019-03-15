KOA offers “Get Out There” grants to some RVers

KOA is providing grant money from $1,000 to $5,000 to RVers who have a story to tell about their adventures.

“Tell us all about your dream adventure,” KOA instructs on its website. “Remember, it can be anything. The outside has no limits.”

RVers who apply and are accepted will be accompanied by a small video team from KOA to accompany them on their adventure. The completed video will be used on Kampgrounds of America social media sites and elsewhere to promote the “Get Out There and enjoy the outdoors” campaign.

All grant applications must be received by 12 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 (MST). Learn more.

Here’s the story about one couple’s “Get Out There” adventure.