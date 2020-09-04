Kraft Mac and Cheese. Heaven on Earth

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

Gail and I were talking this morning about our favorite comfort foods. I told her that, hands down, for me it’s macaroni and cheese. Although I have dined on mac and cheese at many restaurants through the years, a box of inexpensive Kraft Macaroni & Cheese for about a dollar is all I need to launch myself into comfort food bliss.

If you’re not familiar with the product (and the dozens of often less-expensive generic versions), to prepare it you simply boil the macaroni from the package and then drain the water. Then, with the stove burner on low, you add a bit of milk, some melted butter, and then stir in the package of dried cheese included in the box. Start to finish, the process takes about 15 minutes.

You can buy more expensive versions, where the cheese is already in liquid form. But, to me, the extra expense isn’t worth it.

I do not recall my mother serving me macaroni and cheese when I was a child. But I do recall eating tons of it in college. Back then, I believe I could buy three boxes for a dollar. So, considering the cost of the milk and butter, you’re talking dinner for about 50 cents, which was mighty fine for my budget.

I believe the best macaroni and cheese I ever ate at a restaurant was at the Mile One Eating House in Pemberton, B.C. (up the road from Whistler on Route 99). I do not want to think of the calories or fat I ingested. But I can tell you that if I were hungry right now as I write this, just thinking about that mac and cheese would send me into a salivating frenzy.

What’s your favorite comfort food? Please leave a comment.