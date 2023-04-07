Having pets lowers children’s food allergies; and a sneaky animal that says, ‘I don’t know how I goat here!’

I’ve always found goats to be friendly, affectionate creatures who actually make pretty good pets …. and they keep the weeds down in the yard.

Gordo breaks, er, moves in

Imagine coming home from vacation to find your home broken into and, more disturbing, the perp never left. That’s what happened to the Mould family in Prince George, British Columbia. After a warm and relaxing vacation in Mexico, the Moulds returned to find someone had broken into their workshop and trashed the place. When they opened the door to the shed, there staring them down was a large goat. Gordo, named for convenience, not affection, had decided to escape the cold in his own indomitable way by breaking the door and moving in. And he was not about to leave; Gordo took over their yard and trotted around as if he owned the place. Attempts were made to find Gordo’s owners but it was clear Gordo had found his new home and was not giving up easily.

Gordo’s face would pop up at the windows of their house as he attempted to join them inside. He apparently had been part of someone’s family and had run of the place. Tanya Mould was not having it and contacted an animal rescue group to find an appropriate farm setting for the fellow. “I’m not a farmer and am terrified of goats, actually.” Gordo was moved to a farm while the search for his owner continues. Tanya said, “I kinda miss his shenanigans already… not enough to want a goat, though.”

Cinnamon and Felix

The Wake County Animal Shelter in Raleigh, NC, took in an odd couple recently. Apparently, Felix, a hefty pit bull, and Cinnamon, a goat, lived with their owner at his home but needed care for ten days while he was in the hospital. The shelter took them in but ran into trouble when they separated them—Cinnamon became very agitated when she was placed in a run away from Felix. The only way the staff could keep her happy was to keep them together.