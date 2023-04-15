Hilarious safety tips from the NPS, the world’s shortest dog, and ghosts!

All tips courtesy of the National Park Service (really!).

Do dogs see ghosts?

Anyone who has a dog knows full well that she can hear, smell and see better than we do. We also know that dogs and other pets can sense an earthquake before we know it’s happening. So can they sense the supernatural? Can they see ghosts?

I can’t count the number of times I’ve seen my dogs (yes, I had dogs once upon a time) perk up, sit up and look into space as if they are seeing something. Something that I cannot see or hear. Ears alert, tails wagging, even a growl… they sense something is there. Are they seeing the spirit of my dear, departed grandmother, or are they hearing the neighbor putting out the trash cans?

Dogs hear at higher frequencies, they can see a wider range of light on the spectrum, and they can smell just about anything. Dogs can sense emotions, what you ate for breakfast and even pick up on illness with a brief sniff. Tracker dogs are used in police search work and cadaver dogs are routinely used to find bodies after a natural disaster.

Therapy dogs can sense when someone is about to have an epileptic seizure or a heart attack. Some dog behaviorists believe dogs have a “sixth sense”. Dr. Mary Burch, director of the AKC Family Dog Program and a certified animal behaviorist, describes this as a “gut” feeling when something doesn’t feel right. Dogs are more open to trusting what they feel and acting on those feelings accordingly, while most people’s minds analyze what’s going on and deny the possibility that auroras or spirits exist. “Dogs are remarkable creatures, with senses that far exceed a human’s,” explains Dr. Burch.

Are ghosts real? While there is no scientific evidence to prove the existence of ghosts, nearly half of Americans believe that they exist. There are many websites dedicated to identifying paranormal activity. I don’t know of any groups using dogs to sniff out ghosts, but why not?

Five signs you have a ghost in your RV, according to Allure Magazine:

Unexplained temperature changes . Could be the presence of a spook, or your propane tank is empty.

. Could be the presence of a spook, or your propane tank is empty. Strange technological glitches . OMG! Every single RV ever made is haunted!

. OMG! Every single RV ever made is haunted! Unusual scents . Besides your black tank’s fumes seeping up through your bad toilet seal, strange odors can be a sign of ghosts—perhaps the perfume of a long-since-passed camper is trying to reach you!

. Besides your black tank’s fumes seeping up through your bad toilet seal, strange odors can be a sign of ghosts—perhaps the perfume of a long-since-passed camper is trying to reach you! Object movement or unidentified sounds . This one is tricky because driving your Class A gas-powered F-53 chassis rig down any highway in Tennessee will move every single object not nailed down and even some that are. Creaking of your levelers could be a ghost, I suppose.

. This one is tricky because driving your Class A gas-powered F-53 chassis rig down any highway in Tennessee will move every single object not nailed down and even some that are. Creaking of your levelers could be a ghost, I suppose. Finally, pets making contact. Does your dog bark at some unidentified presence in the middle of the night? This, my RV friends, is your best indicator that you have ghosts. Trust your dog — he is much smarter and savvier than you. Give him a treat and go back to bed.

Have you or your dog ever seen or sensed a ghost? Do you believe in ghosts?

