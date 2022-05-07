Friday, May 6, 2022

KZRV recalls more than 14,000 trailers and fifth wheel RVs

By RV Travel
KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2021-2022 KZRV SportTrek, Sonic, Stratus, Connect, Sportsmen, Sportsmen SE, Sportsmen Classic, and Sportsmen Sportster fifth wheel and travel trailers. The quick disconnect fittings in the LP gas system may be cracked, causing a gas leak. As many as 14,524 RVs may be involved in the recall.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to major property damage and injury.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the fittings, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 30, 2022. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 ext. 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2022-02.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

