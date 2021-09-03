Friday, September 3, 2021
Huge KZRV RV recall. Failed propane regulator could cause fire

By Chuck Woodbury
KZRV, L.P. (KZRV) is recalling certain 2018-2022 Camplite, Confluence, Connect, Connect SE, Connect Lite, Durango, Durango Gold, Durango Half Ton, Durango Sport, Durango 1500, Quicksilver, Sonic, Sonic X, Sportsmen, Sportsmen FW, Sportsmen LE, Sportsmen SE, Sportsmen Sportster, Sportster, SportTrek, SportTrek Touring, Spree, Stratus, Venom, and Venom V Series RVs equipped with Winntec model 6020 two-stage propane regulators. The regulator may fail, causing an increase in propane pressure.

Increased propane pressure can enlarge the flames in gas appliances, increasing the risk of a fire. The potential number of RVs affected is 34,345.

All together, 125 different KZRV products are involved in the recall.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the regulator and pigtail hoses, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 26, 2021. Owners may contact KZRV customer service at 1-800-768-4016 ext. 154 or 153. KZRV’s number for this recall is KZ-2021-05.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

