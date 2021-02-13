LA Auto Show postponed, industry showcases in flux

By James Raia

The LA Auto Show has a unique position in the automotive industry. It’s the yearly first major industry show to view new cars, trucks and occasionally motorhomes. It’s always held in November, except for what was supposed to be a May date this year.

But the coronavirus has altered the show again. After being rescheduled from last November to May, the pending spring dates have also been scrapped for a return to November.

With a two-day Auto Mobility media event as its preamble, the public LA Auto Show is scheduled for Nov. 19-28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

LA Auto Show showcases new cars, trucks

Dozens of manufacturers annually either have global debuts or North American debuts of new models, from the much-touted Rivian electric truck to industry stalwarts like the Ford F-150 and Chevy Silverado. Winnebago introduced its state-of-the art, technology-rich new model two years ago.

With the ever-increasing popularity of trucks and sport utility vehicles, the 2021 LA Auto Show will include new models from the majority of manufacturers.

The LA Auto Show joins the rest of the industry with altered or unknown show dates.

The 2021 Chicago Auto Show, originally slated for early- to mid-February, has been postponed indefinitely. March and May dates have been discussed.

The New York International Auto Show had been postponed from April to tentative dates in August.

In the country’s automotive hub, the Detroit Auto Show, scheduled in January, has been combined with Motor Bella and is scheduled as an outdoors event, Sept. 23-26 in Pontiac, Mich.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California

