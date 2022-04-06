Thursday, April 7, 2022

RV Recalls

Lance truck campers recalled for fire danger

By RV Travel
0

Lance Camper Manufacturing Corp. (Lance Camper) is recalling certain 2022 Lance 650, 825, 865, 1062, and 1172 truck campers. The data cable may be routed through the cold water inlet, causing the cable to rest on the burner box.

A data cable resting on a burner box can short, increasing the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury.

Remedy
Dealers will reroute the data cable, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 27, 2022. Owners may contact Lance Camper customer service at 1-661-949-3322.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1047b

