Pending lawsuit could have implications for RVing pavement overnighters

In a case with wide-reaching implications for RVers as well as religious organizations that are church property owners, a lawsuit, Reverend Paul Elder and The Christian Growth Center, Inc. v. City of Pueblo, Colorado, was filed on January 27, 2022, in Pueblo County District Court. The action resulted from a municipal code violation issued by the City of Pueblo that, in turn, resulted from a dispute between The Christian Growth Center, Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

The dispute began in 2021. For thirty years, the United Pentecostal Church hosted traveling evangelists. It provided RV parking for them, including water and sewer connections at its property, located at 1906 N Hudson Avenue in Pueblo. The city was fully aware of the practice and had approved the water, electrical, and sewer hookups under municipal code. However, in 2021, the city declared that the practice violated the municipal code. The Pueblo municipal police issued a code violation citation, which carried a potential criminal penalty for the church’s pastor, Paul Elder, and a possible $1,000 fine for each day that the church continued to provide its roving evangelists with the RV spot.

Initially, the matter appeared to be another local dispute, pitting a municipal government against a private property owner. It has become a U.S. federal case concerning laws that restrict government land use actions if such actions impose an undue burden upon religious exercise.

Allegations in the complaint

In its complaint in Elder, the plaintiff alleged that the City of Pueblo, CO, violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA) by imposing a “substantial burden on the religious exercise of a…religious assembly or institution….”

The complaint further states that the government’s action violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

In addition to the statutory and constitutional issues, the lawsuit asserts that the city government has selectively and arbitrarily enforced its zoning code. The City of Pueblo declined to cite a violation during the thirty years that the Christian Growth Center, Inc. carried on the practice of hosting the traveling evangelists. Other churches in the Pueblo area also allow RV parking and have installed RV hookups at their sites. During that time, Pastor Elder, on behalf of The Christian Growth Center, applied for and received city building code permits for all RV electrical, water, and sewer facilities.

Defendant’s response

In its response, the defendant, City of Pueblo, CO, has denied all of the allegations in the church’s complaint but, for the most part, has thus far declined to put forth an affirmative defense on the main substantive issues.

The church stated in court documents that banning the RV ministry would impose a substantial burden by forcing the traveling ministers to use commercial RV campground facilities that would be paid for by themselves or by the church, and that such an alternative would dramatically limit the ability of the RV evangelists to carry out their ministry.

Elder, et al., v. City of Pueblo, CO, could turn out to be a significant case, not just for churches or mobile RVer evangelists, but for any RVer who might occasionally spend the night in a church parking lot, and for RV dwellers who receive church charity assistance in the form of temporary RV parking.

The case also has implications concerning the greater issue of government overreach in banning parking on private residential lands and on commercial facilities such as Walmart, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel, and other businesses that commonly allow overnight RV parking.

Stay tuned, as RVtravel.com will monitor the progress of this now-federal legal dispute as it grinds its way through the courts.

