Lazydays RV opens dealership in St. George, Utah

Lazydays has acquired RVzz, an RV dealership located in St. George, Utah. The store has been renamed “Lazydays RV of St. George” and marks the 23rd location in the company’s nationwide network and growing its presence in the Southwest.

In addition to the location’s existing inventory which included Coachmen, Forest River, Heartland and Cruiser RV, Lazydays noted in a press release that it will also add Grand Design and Winnebago towables to its lineup.

Earlier this month, Lazydays completed the opening of a store in Fort Pierce, Florida. Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since its inception in 1976, when it opened its first store in Seffner, Florida, near Tampa.