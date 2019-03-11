Lazydays to open RV dealership in Nashville

The following is a press release from Lazydays RV.

SEFNER, Florida, March 11, 2019 —Lazydays announced today it will open a dealership in Nashville, Tenn. Concurrent with its decision to open the new site, Lazydays has signed a dealership agreement with Middlebury, Ind.-based Grand Design RV.

“We are very excited to bring the Lazydays brand and its best-in-class customer experience and service excellence to the Nashville market,” said Lazydays Chairman and CEO William P. Murnane. “Nashville is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States and, along with the entire state of Tennessee, has a very large community of outdoor enthusiasts. We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the state of Tennessee.

“We are equally excited to procure the Grand Design RV family of RVs for this dealership. Grand Design RV is one of the most respected and best selling brands in the industry and we are honored that they chose Lazydays to represent them in Nashville.”



Don Clark, president and CEO of Grand Design RV, noted, ”We are very happy to partner with Lazydays in Nashville. Lazydays has a long history of taking great care of its customers and its focus on providing an exceptional customer experience is a perfect fit for Grand Design RV. We have a strong relationship with Lazydays in multiple RV markets and we are honored and proud they have chosen to work with us in the rapidly growing Nashville market.”

Lazydays anticipates opening its Nashville dealership in late 2019 or early 2020. In the meantime, it will serve the Nashville market through its Knoxville dealership.