Saturday, September 2, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Do you lean forward while driving? That has got to stop!

By Jan Steele
0

Are you like me and catch yourself leaning into the steering wheel while driving? That is not a good thing! I talked to my physical therapist about it and he confirmed I was actually harming my body.

“The biggest thing I would say when sitting or driving is to check your posture,” said Brandon Aubry, a clinic director for ATI Physical Therapy in my hometown of Joliet, IL. “Keep your shoulders back. Keep your lumbar position upright. Do not lean forward; it puts a lot of stress on the joints and muscles of your spine. It can also cause our shoulders to round and can cause impingement on the muscles of our shoulders.”

I met Brandon when I underwent physical therapy this spring for painful tendonitis in my rotator cuff—and a month later I was cured and good to go!

While I now have my own daily morning routine, my PT gave me four stretches that will help me during driving days. He also suggested a lumbar support (which I have) and maybe even straps to keep my shoulders back. A “posture correction support strap” sells on Amazon for roughly $20.

One exercise you can do at a stoplight is to squeeze your shoulder blades together for 10 seconds. That’s a good one to do intermittently.

Seated hamstring stretch. Begin sitting upright with one leg straight forward and your heel resting on the ground. Bend your trunk forward, hinging at your hips until you feel a stretch in the back of your leg. Hold the position for 20 seconds. Repeat 3 times.

Each time you stop for gas or a potty break, spend 3 to 4 minutes doing the following:

  1. Hamstring stretches (above), because these muscles can shorten.
  2. Side lunges are good, as well, to stretch the inner thigh muscles.
  3. Belly tucks. In a seated position, tuck your belly button toward your spine for five seconds, then release.

Brandon has eight years on the job and a clinical doctorate in physical therapy. He says ATI Physical Therapy is always happy to perform a 15- to 20-minute free screening, and it has 900 locations throughout the United States.

I am on the road for 10 months a year, so it’s hard to slow down for something like physical therapy. Now I wish I had stopped by an ATI location or something similar as I was in pain for four months last winter-spring. It prevented me from kayaking. I just kept expecting it to get better if I babied it. Boy, was I wrong!

RELATED

##RVT1120

Jan Steele
Jan Steele
Former newspaper editor Jan Steele started her career in third grade as a school correspondent for her local newspaper and has been writing for publication ever since, including a 30-year-stint at the Herald-News in Joliet, IL. She decided in fourth grade she wanted to hit the road as soon as she could—and retired eight years ago to RV full-time.
Previous article
How we survived the remnants of Hurricane Hilary while camping at 7,500 feet

What's up with the comments?

We've had to turn off our extra comment features due to technical problems.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE