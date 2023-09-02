Do you lean forward while driving? That has got to stop!

Are you like me and catch yourself leaning into the steering wheel while driving? That is not a good thing! I talked to my physical therapist about it and he confirmed I was actually harming my body.

“The biggest thing I would say when sitting or driving is to check your posture,” said Brandon Aubry, a clinic director for ATI Physical Therapy in my hometown of Joliet, IL. “Keep your shoulders back. Keep your lumbar position upright. Do not lean forward; it puts a lot of stress on the joints and muscles of your spine. It can also cause our shoulders to round and can cause impingement on the muscles of our shoulders.”

I met Brandon when I underwent physical therapy this spring for painful tendonitis in my rotator cuff—and a month later I was cured and good to go!

While I now have my own daily morning routine, my PT gave me four stretches that will help me during driving days. He also suggested a lumbar support (which I have) and maybe even straps to keep my shoulders back. A “posture correction support strap” sells on Amazon for roughly $20.

One exercise you can do at a stoplight is to squeeze your shoulder blades together for 10 seconds. That’s a good one to do intermittently.

Each time you stop for gas or a potty break, spend 3 to 4 minutes doing the following:

Hamstring stretches (above), because these muscles can shorten. Side lunges are good, as well, to stretch the inner thigh muscles. Belly tucks. In a seated position, tuck your belly button toward your spine for five seconds, then release.

Brandon has eight years on the job and a clinical doctorate in physical therapy. He says ATI Physical Therapy is always happy to perform a 15- to 20-minute free screening, and it has 900 locations throughout the United States.

I am on the road for 10 months a year, so it’s hard to slow down for something like physical therapy. Now I wish I had stopped by an ATI location or something similar as I was in pain for four months last winter-spring. It prevented me from kayaking. I just kept expecting it to get better if I babied it. Boy, was I wrong!

RELATED

##RVT1120