Learn how to own and operate a campground at workshop

Interested in owning and operating a campground? Learn how to do it by attending the latest Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA) Buyer’s Workshop April 31 and May 1 at the San Antonio KOA Holiday in Texas.

“Camping isn’t just leading the outdoor space; it’s becoming the preferred mode of travel for millions of people across North America,” said KOA Senior Director of Franchise Development Larry Brownfield. “Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, camping thrived when other forms of travel were struggling, and we’re seeing that momentum continue to drive forward. Camping has always been a great industry, but it’s taking its place as a major player within the larger travel space.”

Throughout a two-day workshop, attendees will learn about critical topics important when considering purchasing or developing a campground. Topics of discussion will include factors to consider when buying an existing campground, a comprehensive look at campground ownership, an overview of the camping industry and hospitality trends and the unique insurance needs of campgrounds from KOA experts. A behind-the-scenes tour of the San Antonio KOA Holiday also offers an up-close look at how a campground operates.

The workshop will also include in-depth information on the purchase process, presented by KOA’s lending partner, Independence Bank, and valuable insurance considerations from industry expert Leavitt Recreation & Hospitality Insurance.

“Our goal is that you’ll leave with all of the information and tools to make the right decisions as you consider campground ownership,” Brownfield said. “With 60 years of industry experience, KOA has the track record of helping owners achieve real success.”

The cost of the KOA Buyer’s Workshop is $275 per person or $325 per couple and includes all materials as well as one breakfast and two lunches. Click here to sign up for the workshop or contact Deedee Flanagan at 800-548-7239 or dflanagan@koa.net.

SOURCE: KOA news release.

##RVT1044