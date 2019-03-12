Leisure Travel Vans unveils new Unity Rear Lounge Concept

The following is a press release from Leisure Travel Vans.

Winkler, Manitoba, March 12, 2019 – Leisure Travel Vans, a brand of Triple E Recreational Vehicles, announced today the introduction of a 2020 Unity Rear Lounge Concept. Marking the tenth anniversary of the Unity product line, the Concept represents a decade of product innovations and sets the stage for the next generation of the Unity.

Built on the impressive new 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cab Chassis, the Unity Rear Lounge boasts a versatile, multi-functional layout. The highlight of the floorplan is the spacious rear lounge with a residential-like sectional sofa, Murphy bed, entertainment unit, and near floor-to-ceiling windows. “We are thrilled to add another unique floorplan to the Unity lineup,” said Angelo Natuzzi, Lead Product Designer at Leisure Travel Vans.

“The spacious lounge area with three large windows, sectional sofa and power recliners truly emulate the comforts of home while being surrounded by nature. Read a book on the power-reclining sofa chairs, set up a mobile workstation with the removable swivel table, or watch a movie on the 32” TV with soundbar, all while enjoying immersive views of the outdoors.”

Rear Lounge with Murphy Bed

Inside the compact 25’ Unity Rear Lounge, the innovative dual-zone floorplan presents a spacious rear living area equipped with an entertainment unit and residential-like sectional sofa where two power recliner seats with built-in footrests provide personalized comfort at the touch of a button.

Near floor-to-ceiling windows offer an abundance of natural light and immersive views to the outdoors, and a 57” x 75” Murphy bed system transforms the area into a luxurious master bedroom at night. Technology such as a built-in wireless charging pad and touchscreen controls add new levels of convenience to the RVer’s experience. Forgot to turn off a light or lock the doors? No worries, the touchscreen allows you to control nearly all RV components from either one of the six displays throughout the coach or via an app on your smartphone.

Small in Footprint, Big on Space

Smart space utilization in the Unity Rear Lounge allows for true dual-zone living areas. Up front, those who enjoy cooking on the road will appreciate the large galley with aluminum-framed cabinet drawers, large Corian countertop with flip-down extension, and premium appliances such as the all-new Dometic 10 Series fridge. The dinette comfortably seats four around a removable table, and conveniently converts into an optional innovative bed system, making smart use of the front swivel chairs. With four seatbelts, the Unity Rear Lounge is perfect for those special trips with the grandkids.

Modern, Luxurious Interior

Modern European design and luxurious materials such as Ultraleather, FENIX NTM, Corian, and Schattdecor cabinetry finishes are found throughout. The abundance of accent lighting allows the user to create a multitude of atmospheres, from extra bright to cozy, mood lighting.

The futuristic ceiling panels provide soft, diffused lighting as well as hide and integrate ceiling components for a modern look.

All-New Sprinter Cab Chassis

The Unity Rear Lounge is built on the all-new 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Cab Chassis, providing new levels of luxury, comfort, and safety previously not available in a Class C motorhome. Advanced safety features include Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Distance Assist Distronic, Attention Assist, and more. In addition, the Sprinter 3500 chassis is equipped with LED performance headlights, power/heated/swivel seats, and the all-new MBUX infotainment system featuring a 10.25” touchscreen with intelligent voice control, navigation and a wireless charging port.

“We’re excited to see many of the advanced safety features and technology previously only available in luxury automobiles make it into an RV chassis,” commented Ryan Elias, General Manager at Leisure Travel Vans. “These features further enhance the driving experience and complement the new technology found throughout the Unity Rear Lounge Concept.”

Dometic Touchscreen Solution

To enhance and simplify the RVers’ experience, Leisure Travel Vans partnered with Dometic to develop the industry’s premier Smart RV system. The all-new Dometic IoT Solution allows users to control and monitor their RV’s components with the touch of their finger. Six touch screens are conveniently located throughout the coach which control and monitor the RV’s electrical components including lighting, climate control, awnings, water heater and tanks, water pump, batteries, inverter status, and LP gas.

Pre-orders Starting Today

The Unity Rear Lounge Concept will be available for pre-order at Leisure Travel Vans dealerships starting today, with deliveries beginning in fall 2019.

For more information, please visit www.leisurevans.com/unity-rl/