Lessons learned from deadly I-81 RV crash

On August 9, at 9:00 p.m., a Class A RV traveling southbound on I-81 in Franklin County, PA, blew a left front tire, crossed the median, and struck a double tractor-trailer rig headed northbound. The collision destroyed the motorcoach. The five occupants of the RV, the Molander family, including their dog, of Middletown, PA, all died, as did James Shade of Martinsburg, WV, the driver of the semi-truck.

Not much is known about the make and model of the motorcoach, the family RV trip, or the driver. However, one fact consistently mentioned in all news reports was that the coach’s left front tire blew out. The driver lost control of the RV and never recovered it. We may never know much more—the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told RVtravel.com that it is not investigating the accident. But the circumstances are entirely consistent with what can happen in the case of a blown tire at freeway speeds.

Blowout!

An excellent article by Russ and Tiña De Maris in this edition of RV Travel explains the dynamics of tire failure and how to maintain directional control of an RV in a blowout. Michelin Tire produced an instructive video on how to maintain control during a blowout event.

My own experience suggests that over time and hundreds of safe and uneventful RV trips, a driver, no matter how diligent, well-trained, or informed, can fall into a state of complacency. A state of complacency, combined with a lack of recent thought or practice of any emergency procedure, increases the odds of disaster in the event of an actual emergency. Compound that with darkness, fatigue, poor road conditions, or driver impairment and you have a recipe for disaster. (We are mentioning these circumstances in general; we are not passing judgment on this tragic accident.)

Practice, practice, practice!

As an airline captain, I was required to undergo flight simulator training and a flight check every six months to demonstrate proficiency, particularly in the execution of emergency procedures. We practiced engine failures at critical phases of flight, tire blowouts, in-flight fires, system failures, and encounters with violent weather conditions, etc. It made total sense. An engine failure during takeoff in a commercial jet aircraft is no time to find out whether you can remember the engine failure procedures.

Likewise, a steer-tire blowout on the highway in a 35,000-pound motorcoach is not a good time to refresh your memory of the tire blowout procedure. I mentally practice the blowout procedure at the start of every trip. I also rehearse situations such as where the fire extinguishers are located, and how to use them. Just as you would conduct a proper airbrake check in a Class A motorhome, so should you give thought to the unique and somewhat counterintuitive “accelerate and keep control” procedure for catastrophic tire failure. It goes without saying that in addition to mentally rehearsing your response to driving emergencies, you should maintain your RV’s running gear, tires, wheels, steering system, air system, brakes, and all the other critical systems in safe working order.

Final thought

One final thought. All those miles of uneventful rolling on the interstate highways and backroads do nothing to prepare you for the startling realization of the effect of a very heavy vehicle veering out of control. It is a matter of mass energy departing from the normal trajectory of a road vehicle. Think about a 100-car freight train needing to make an emergency stop. Even with a robust and sophisticated emergency air brake system on the locomotives and all cars, it still takes miles to bring all that energy to a stop. The violence and destruction of a train derailment is a breathtaking sight.

Top-quality tires, good tire maintenance, and careful monitoring of tire age and wear will likely keep you from ever having to experience a tire blowout. But if you do have one, good mental conditioning and regular review of the procedures will be invaluable to ensure that you and your family survive it.

