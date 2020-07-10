Reader letter: “Few wearing masks” and lots of newbie RVers

From reader Ron Hale:

My partner and I have just returned home to Arizona after an 8-day trip. I just couldn’t sit at home another day, so off we went — cautiously. We took enough food/drink for the duration, so no need to stop/shop along the way. Reservations were booked and paid for online. So very little interaction at most stops.

Our first observation was how few people anywhere were wearing any masks including none of the owners/employees at RV parks we visited. That was very surprising, and frankly disappointing. We wear ours anytime, and anyplace, that we may encounter anyone.

Our other observation was the number of “new” RVs that pulled in every evening, with temporary tags, fresh off the dealer lot. It was disturbing and yet at times comical to watch these new owners exit their new RV and have little to no idea how to attach their electric, water, sewer, cable.

The frustration and at times ensuing anger was difficult to watch on a few occasions.

We considered whether we should be good neighbors, and offer advice/help, but with COVID anxiety we kept our distance and just watched. We did help one single older lady whose fresh water tank had a bad back flow valve, and was overflowing the tank. This was also in a brand-new, higher-end RV. She was quite upset.

This, of course reinforced our thoughts that there are many people who now see an RV as the “safer” way to travel. As Chuck has discussed many times in the recent past, “Where will they all stay?”

It is becoming increasingly more of a hassle to travel in our RV, for sure. I have owned an RV beginning with a brand-new one in 1996, and a few more since. But frankly, I am seriously beginning to think the end may be near. Hate to say that.

Thanks to all of you at RVtravel….for all that you do, for all of us. Keep up the good work.