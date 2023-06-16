Thursday, June 15, 2023

Reader Letters

Letter to the Editor: RV parks and campgrounds are NOT the same!

By RV Travel
A picture of a park with RVs... but are campgrounds and RV parks the same? Which is this?

This week’s Letter to the Editor came in from Gary, who writes,

In an article about campground rules, Nanci uses ‘campground’ and ‘RV park’ interchangeably. She stayed in RV parks but call the rules campground rules rather than RV park rules. I don’t want to debate the definition of camping, but I do think that after all these years you and your writers should have your own definitions and consistently abide by them. Thanks for your time, Gary.

When we read Gary’s message at a recent staff and writers’ meeting, we found ourselves in the middle of a lengthy conversation. Some of our staff said, “Yes! Campgrounds and RV parks ARE the same!” while others said, “No, they’re different!”

If our small staff has so much to say on this topic, surely you, our readers, do too. What do you think? Are campgrounds and RV parks the same or are they different? What’s your definition of both?

Please vote in the poll below and leave a comment. We’ll use these comments for future commentary on the subject. We appreciate your input.

##RVT1109

