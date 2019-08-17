Reader letter: Watch out RV Travel, you’re on a slippery slope!

By Chuck Woodbury

I received this letter after last week’s issue:

I have been reading your newsletter for several years and have learned from the many articles. However enough is enough so I am asking you to remove my email from your address list.

I almost cancelled when you got on your liberal soap box about Camping World and guns but decided to continue reading to see what happened. Your most recent article telling people what they can say and read and how they should behave is the straw that broke the camels back and I can no longer stand to be part of a liberal group from Seattle and we all know the problems it has.

Your lecture and censorship is very much like what we experience from Facebook, Apple and Google where they make their own Constitutional rights and we are old enough to decide for ourselves how we want and should behave. I will be surprised if your publication is around much longer because most of the older generation I speak with in campgrounds are conservative like me and have had enough of your and other liberal views.

I wish you well because you are on a slippery slope. —Ken

Dear Ken,

For the record, not every person in Seattle is a liberal. I have been told that there are at least 23 conservatives in the Puget Sound area. My comments about guns? I guess I don’t mention in every single article I write that has the word “gun” it that I personally believe the Second Amendment should be preserved. That said, I do have a personal problem with angry young men using military-style rifles to mow down people at Walmart.

I believe that it is people who kill, not guns. But few would argue that a gun is more efficient at it than a knife.

I don’t think a person needs an AK47 to hunt rabbits or deer. I do not believe that bazookas or short range missiles should be used for hunting moose. A .30-06 rifle will do just fine. I am not a hunter myself, as I prefer fishing. But when I was young I did do some quail hunting with my father.

I am not a liberal. I have always considered myself middle of the road. I vote for the person, not the party, so have voted for Democrats, Republicans and Independents throughout my life. I do have some liberal views, but I also have what might be considered conservative views. I am a man without a clearly defined personal political manifesto. I never could buy into either major party hook, line and sinker. As a writer, I try my best to be objective.

But, really, I do try to stay away from politics on this website (sorry, I guess I just broke that rule).

I have removed you from our mailing list as you requested, which of course doesn’t mean you can’t read this newsletter by going directly to our website as many of our readers do.

I’m not trying to be a smart-ass, but I get tired of people proclaiming me or a reader one thing or another when the accuser doesn’t present any evidence.

As far as RVtravel.com not being around much longer, I’d have to disagree with you on that one.

Ken, you are probably a decent man, and I suspect if we met in a campground we’d get along just fine. This darn Internet brings out the worst in people, and that gets me down sometimes.

P.S. Sorry to other readers for me being a smart-ass, even though I said before that I wasn’t trying to be. Sometimes me ol’ brain needs to release some steam, and I think that’s just what happened.