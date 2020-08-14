Reader letter: So many fumbling newbies. Where will we all stay?

Dear Chuck,

My partner and I have just returned home to Arizona, after an 8-day trip. We couldn’t sit at home another day, so off we went, cautiously. We took enough food/drink for the duration, so no need to stop or shop along the way. Reservations were booked and paid for online. So very little interaction at most stops.

Our first observation was how few people were wearing any masks — anywhere. None of the owners/employees at RV parks we visited. That was very surprising and frankly disappointing to see. Our other observation was the number of “new” RVs that pulled in every evening with temporary tags, fresh off a dealer’s lot. It was disturbing, and yet at times comical to watch these new owners exit their new RV and have little to no idea how to attach their electric, water, sewer, cable.

We considered whether we should be good neighbors, and offer advice/help, but with COVID anxiety we kept our distance and just watched. We did help one single older lady whose fresh water tank had a bad back flow valve, and was overflowing the tank. This was also in a brand-new, higher-end RV. She was quite upset.

All of this, of course reinforced our thoughts that there are many that now see an RV as the “safer” way to travel today. As you have discussed many times recently, where will all these people stay?

It is becoming increasingly more of a hassle to travel in our RV, for sure. I have owned an RV beginning with a brand-new one in 1996, and a few more since. But frankly, I am seriously beginning to think the end may be near. Hate to say that.

Thanks to all of you at RVtravel.com — for all that you do, for all of us. Keep up the good work. —Ron H.

Dear Ron,

First, thanks for the kind words about RVtravel.com. It’s nice to know our hard work is appreciated. So … “where will all these new RVers (and those of us who have been RVing for years) stay?” That’s a darn good question. I don’t know. There is not enough room, and it will only get worse. This is a subject we will explore in the weeks and months ahead. Your comment about the “end may be near” for your RV travels is familiar. We hear it all the time. My brief response here doesn’t amount to much, but we’ll stay with the topic. We’ll try to make some sense of where we are going as RVers at a time when our ranks are growing far faster than new places to stay. —Chuck