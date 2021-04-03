Reader Letter: “Stop starting firestorms”

Dear editor,

This is a simple request to you and your writing staff! I wish you would STOP, STOP, STOP starting firestorms, like last week’s “Virus Passport” article. You had to know this was gonna bring out every negative comment that can be thought of.

This article has little to do with RVing and unless we start seeing RV parks requiring such Passports in order to get a reservation or be allowed to camp at that location, then it has nothing to do with RVing! I for one am NOT in favor of any kind of Vaccine Passport!

So, like firearms articles and other controversial articles that have NOTHING to do with RVing, please stop posting these things!

I have completely stopped posting or making any comments to RV Travel. — Jeff T.

Dear Jeff,

We had a staff meeting about this after all the angry comments on that article. One guy commented 41 times, which was ridiculous. We were all busy that particular morning and time passed, and the conversation got out of control.

I disagree with you about the article not being relevant to RVers. Sure, it’s not as relevant as instructions about how to dump your black tank; but in this day and age, the discussion about how we deal with the pandemic going forward is very relevant. Gail Marsh’s article discussed the major points of how such a “COVID Card” might affect travelers, and that definitely includes RVers.

We will not stop publishing articles just because we fear certain individuals will object. But we are taking steps to keep the conversation civilized. We can put those readers who SCREAM or spout misinformation on a moderated basis, where we will approve each of their comments before they post. Or we can just ban them from ever commenting again. which we have done before. We’ll keep the conversation respectful that way.

Think back 25 years when we all read newspapers. Editors of big newspapers routinely received hundreds of letters to the editor a week. They only published a fraction of them, those that were intelligent and added to the discussion. Nowadays, everyone believes it’s their right to comment on anything, and some of what they say is wrong, angry or based on misinformation they got from their favorite fringe news source or cable TV network.

But I can tell you one thing: We need to more careful about watching what comments are being posted, and who is screaming and calling others names. It’s no fun for most of our readers to be forced to wade though their nonsense.

Thanks for contacting me about this – much appreciated. —Chuck

##RVT994