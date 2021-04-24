By James Raia

Next Level, a new company based in Irvine, California, has debuted its first product – a three-axle, six-wheeled Jeep Gladiator with a price tag starting at $132,000.

The muscle-bound Next Level Jeep Gladiator 6×6 includes a 4.88 gear ratio, full-time four-wheel drive and six-wheel drive on demand. It will first be available through a dealership in Huntington Beach, California, and then at selected dealerships in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas.

Next Level is promoting itself as a company wanting to take various vehicles to the “next level of looks, fun, and extremeness.”

Jeep Gladiator 6×6: three engine choices

The Next Level Jeep Gladiator 6×6 will be available with three engine options: a turbo 2.0-liter with 270 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque; a 3.6-liter V6 with 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque; and a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel with 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It has a towing capacity of 7,600 pounds.

Beyond its engine options, the Next Level has an extended 8-foot bed, an optional steel bumper, LED lighting and winch. Fox shock absorbers are installed on all six wheels, plus a robust pass through the center axle.

Inside, they’ve also added hand-stitched Napa leather, sport bolsters, and unique seat patterns.

