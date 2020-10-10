Video: American life in 1957. How things have changed!

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

This fascinating seven-minute video shows what life was like in America 63 years ago, at least in white, suburban America. To many middle-class Americans back then it was the best of times, filled with hope and promise. Gasoline cost 25 cents a gallon (and uniformed attendants did the pumping, checked your oil and washed your windshield). Homes were affordable on a single income and Mom enjoyed the latest in kitchen appliances.

And, as the video points out, it was the early days of national television, making it possible for America to “show itself to itself.”

Many readers of this newsletter lived through that era and will likely watch this with fondness. For many Americans, of course, who did not or could not live such charmed lives, watching this would be a reminder of a life very foreign to what they experienced.

Viewing this, however, is a dramatic reminder about how things have changed.