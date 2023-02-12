Lippert’s new customer service is just what the doctor ordered

Lippert is taking its customer care to a new level with a new video conferencing and photo platform that enhances communication between the customer and support staff.

The company announced on February 3 that it had launched the Visual Remote Assistant (VRA) to allow customers to speak directly to support techs by video and submit photos to facilitate understanding of a problem, order parts or request warranty service.

Lora Carleton, who oversees the implementation of the VRA, said, “The Visual Remote Assistant will revolutionize the customer service experience for Lippert customers. We’re leading our industry with this unique and highly useful technology which greatly improves the service we provide to our customers by providing new tools to communicate more thoroughly.”

The VRA operates from the browser of a smartphone, enabling a customer to show support personnel the problem they are experiencing in real-time.

“The VRA is unintrusive and works on the customers’ smartphone, allowing them to show our staff what they’re seeing in real-time,” said Lacey Ray, Project Manager in the Lippert Customer Care Center. “They can show us what the issue is instead of having to describe what they’re seeing verbally. We can point out areas on their screen and help the customer to identify the problem they’re experiencing with their RV.”

The software can also read lengthy and complex part and VIN numbers, which can be challenging for customers to read and accurately convey over the phone.

Customers contacting Lippert Customer Care will be instructed to launch and use the Visual Remote Assistant on their smartphone.

