Setting some misinformation straight: Can you live in an RV on your own property?

As the number of folks “selling out” and becoming RV full-timers grows, new issues arise. Here’s part of a letter we received from one of our regular RVtravel.com readers. Mary H. wrote, “My husband and I have looked into purchasing land to put our RV on and use as a ‘home base.’ This seems to be harder than we first thought! There are numerous lots available out there, but it is not so easy to determine whether the community will allow an RV as the only dwelling on said lot. Realtors seem to just advise us to contact each town and ask about each lot individually! This is like trying to find a needle in a haystack! Is there a better way?” Can you live in an RV on your own property?

Plenty of misinformation

As we researched the question, it quickly became clear there are a host of “helpful RV” websites that have tried to tackle this question. Sadly, many hand out misinformation like lollipops to the kiddies. One goes so far as to provide a list of states that allow this—just move on in! Here’s what another writer, Olu, says: “Generally speaking, you will need to meet certain fire and safety standards set by the state. States that allow you to live in an RV on your property include: California Florida Kentucky [and] North Carolina.” Incidentally, Olu touts his credentials by describing himself as, “A passionate entrepreneur who loves to write about Pets, Home Improvement Hacks & Products, Fitness, and Travel Lifestyle. I have two bachelor’s degrees in Veterinary Medicine and Applied Accounting with a CPA designation.” Loads of RV experience!

While Olu may have checked to see which states “allow” RV dwelling, his fact-checking falls a bit short. States may lay down laws on property use in broad strokes, but it’s local government that writes the fine print. Here’s our direct experience on the subject. Another website suggests that Washington state is one of the most favorable toward allowing RVers to live on their own property. At one time we owned property in Washington. Relatives prevailed on us to allow them to move a travel trailer onto a corner of our land. It wasn’t very long before we received a letter from county officials, who, in no uncertain terms, threatened us with legal action if we did not immediately get the kinfolk “down the road.”

Suggested property search plan

Sadly, Mary’s “needle in the haystack” quandary is spot-on. Don’t worry about what the state says. If you want to live in an RV on private property, here’s our suggested search. First, contact the county (or parish) building permit office. They’ll be in the best position to tell you if RV living is permitted in their jurisdiction. If it is, be sure to get the “fine print” down. While some jurisdictions DO allow RV living on private property, they may stipulate time restrictions. For example, some local laws allow RV dwelling, but only for six months in a given calendar year. What about the need for utility hookups? It’s not uncommon to find that your RV will need to be hooked up to electricity, water, and sewer—be it a septic system or publicly provided sewers. Are you ready to put up the money to get those utility hookups?

So, let’s say the county’s response to your plans sounds good. Are you a shoo-in? Hang on—there could be another layer of bureaucracy. Is the property in a Home Owner Association (HOA) controlled environment? If it is, you’ll need to check to make sure the HOA will bless your plans. And even if a county allows your plans and there’s no HOA involvement, if your proposed property site is in a city, town or village, it, too, may have its own set of regulations you’ll need to meet.

No shortcuts to checking it out

Sadly, there’s no shortcut to checking out the legal regulations on any property you might want to call a home base. Don’t be sucked in by “RV condo” situations. We ran into another situation in Washington state. In Thurston County, some years back, we checked out a privately owned “RV group” situation. The group jointly held a huge plot of land and “leased” sites out to RVers. All legal, we were told. But further investigation showed that while the county knew of the arrangement, county officials understood these were “temporary” sitings, more like for “vacation use.” They cracked down, requiring that the RVs be moved off the property after a given time frame, and could later return, but starting the clock all over again.

Here’s a place or two for RV property living

It has been said that the “farther out” or perhaps less-densely-populated areas have a leaning toward RV living favorability. Some counties don’t even have a building department and no building codes that would restrict RV living on private property. If state law doesn’t prevent it, then moving in could be relatively easy. Here’s one couple’s story about establishing a home base in Tennessee.

In Arizona, the town of Quartzsite is a haven for RV dwellers. The town does have some restrictions. For example, a set number of hookups are allowed, based on the size of the property. And technically, you may not rent out a site unless you have an RV park permit, which has steep requirements. Other small communities near Quartzsite are also RV-OK on private property. But don’t run off and buy a few acres on our word. Laws can change. Always check before proceeding!

What’s your experience? Do you know of a county, a community, or an area where living in an RV on private property is legal? We’d like to hear about these spots so we can share them with others in a future article. Drop us a line using the form below. Please include “RVs OK” in the subject line.

