We got our flush wand stuck in our water heater!

Our flush wand got stuck in our water heater! Yikes! Didn’t think that would happen…

It is time to pack up and move to cooler ground, so we are getting all those seasonal and yearly RV tasks done. Just one left: Change the anode rod in the water heater and flush it out. It is amazing the amount of gunk that comes out every year!

Anode rods

It is important to change those rods if your Suburban water heater uses them. The anode rod is made of magnesium, zinc or aluminum that sacrifices itself instead of dissolving the steel tank. We waited two years after we bought the motorhome to change it the first time. That was a mistake—the rod was almost gone!

This year, it wasn’t so bad…

Process

We dutifully followed our standard procedure:

Turned off hot water heating element.

Waited several hours for the water to cool down.

Lifted pressure relief valve.

Unscrewed the anode rod slightly to let water start to seep out.

Impatient husband swiftly removes anode rod and is completely blasted with mineral filled water.

Attached water hose to flush wand.

Put flush wand in water heater and turned on water to flush.

Flush wand stuck in water heater

The water from the hose was full force, which detached the wand and shot it into the water heater. Not good. The flush wand got stuck in the RV water heater! I took out our handy waterproof endoscope and searched for it. Next, I added water with the now-wandless flush tool.

Water rushed out, soaking me this time. I put on a change of clothes and went back to searching. I could see the wand floating and moving around. Twice it made it to the opening. I tried grabbing it with needle nose pliers, a thin screw driver and, finally, withered and cold fingers.

I wish I could say we got it, that all is well and no harm done. But no luck… yet. I would like to show a photo of the whole wand flush tool but, alas, the wand is still in the water heater tank.

So, there are two morals to this story: Change the anode rod regularly, and put a clamp on wand before flushing. I will try to get it out again tomorrow, but right now I need a hot shower. Wait, there’s no hot water….

