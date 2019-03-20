Lots of meaty info in tonight’s RV Show USA

Tonight’s taping of the nationally syndicated RV radio program, The RV Show USA, will be chock full of helpful information for RVers, including a segment related to electrical safety that could literally save a person’s life.

The program begins at 8 p.m., Eastern Time (5 p.m. Pacific) and can be viewed live on Facebook or YouTube.

Tonight’s lineup of guests and information includes:

• RV Daily Reports’ Greg Gerber’s takeaway from the recent RVX Show in Salt Lake City. This was the first-ever show of its kind presented by RV Industry Association.

• Treasure Seeking while RVing. Many RVers enjoy this hobby. You’ll never guess one of the best places to find buried treasure!

• ESD- What is it? Why is it killing people? How can you prevent it? RV electricity expert Mike Sokol of RVtravel.com will explain. What you learn could prove a life-saver one day.

• Tips on buying New RVs (that you will NOT want to sell in a few years)!

• How to prepare your RV for camping season.

• Finally, in this monologue, host Alan Warren will talk about lemon RVs and what to do if you have one before hiring a lawyer.