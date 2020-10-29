Luxury trucks cost about the same as the average car to insure

By James Raia

Some fully equipped 2020 luxury trucks cost more than $90,000. The top five most expensive new trucks this year cost about the same as the average amount to insure a 2020 car.

That’s the assessment of Insure.com, the consumer resource for insurance information analysts. It offers advice, articles, news, and tools about car, home, health and life insurance.

“It’s always best to compare truck insurance quotes from at least three different carriers,” said Penny Gusner, senior consumer analyst for Insure.com.

Luxury trucks vs. new cars

“Be sure to compare apples to apples when it comes to coverage and deductibles. Vehicle insurance can also depend on where the driver lives and costs vary greatly state by state.”

The average price to insure a 2020 car is $2,209, according to Insure.com.

Here are the five most expensive new trucks, on average, to insure:

Ford F-450 SD King Ranch Crew 4WD Turbo Diesel: $2,350;

Ford F-350 SD Limited: $2,327;

Dodge Ram 2500 Limited: $2,149;

F-250 SD Limited 4WD Turbo Diesel: $2,146;

Dodge Ram 1500 Classic Laramie: $2,113.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

