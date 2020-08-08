I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!

By Chuck Woodbury
EDITOR
Ireached my breaking point a few weeks ago. The amount of angry, nasty, hateful letters I was receiving, and the comments being posted by a bunch of mostly angry old men, got to me. In last Sunday’s newsletter I finally had the guts to write that enough is enough, and ask all those bitter, disrespectful, intellectually-challenged misfits to go away and never return.
More than 350 readers commented, most of them (about 90%) thanking me for speaking up. But there were angry, even hateful, responses – from the bitter, closed-minded creeps in the crowd who believe they are somehow gifted with superior intelligence and wisdom. Anyone who believes differently than them is to be belittled.
I am happy to report that I personally banned more than 20 of these social misfits from ever commenting again. All they want to do is pick a fight and we’re not interested.
I take this website and our newsletters personally. I started this business 20-some years ago with $30. I’ve worked my butt off to make it a great resource for RVers. Along the way I’ve rounded up a small, incredibly hard-working staff. Those readers who have all the answers to everything can bloody well go elsewhere to stir up trouble.
FYI, more than 5,000 readers have voluntarily subscribed to this newsletter. Of the angry people we banned last week from commenting again, few, if any, were among these folks. The people who read for free (which is fine, we understand money is tight for many people) are the most prone to pick fights with everyone else. I guess their mothers never told them to be nice.
😀MAYBE WE SAVED A LIFE
About the same time as this was going on, I received an email from reader Debra Hansen. She had just returned home after a scary tire failure with her RV. She wrote:
“I thought I was going to die. My camper and SUV were all over the two-lane highway and I thought we were going to roll. I almost panicked but I remembered all the YouTube videos I watched many times on your website. I took my foot off the accelerator and lightly tapped the brakes and somehow gained control and got over to the side of the road. I am thankful to still be here with my pups who, thank God, were in their seatbelts. Please tell all the folks who contribute to your newsletter how grateful I am that I had your newsletter in my life. I am not sure I would be here sending you this message without it.”
Thank you, thank you, thank you, Debra, for taking the time to write us. It makes me so happy to know that my staff and I may have taught you something that saved your life.
My staff and I are here for Debra and all the other kind, wonderful, curious, respectful, intelligent people who read this newsletter. We cherish you. I promise you we will not let the little minds of the world troll this website, pissing on the words of others like dogs on a fire hydrant.
Oh, watch the video that Debra said may have saved her life. Then watch it again, and memorize it. Maybe what you learn will save your life some day.