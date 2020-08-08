I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore!

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

Ireached my breaking point a few weeks ago. The amount of angry, nasty, hateful letters I was receiving, and the comments being posted by a bunch of mostly angry old men, got to me. In last Sunday’s newsletter I finally had the guts to write that enough is enough, and ask all those bitter, disrespectful, intellectually-challenged misfits to go away and never return.

More than 350 readers commented, most of them (about 90%) thanking me for speaking up. But there were angry, even hateful, responses – from the bitter, closed-minded creeps in the crowd who believe they are somehow gifted with superior intelligence and wisdom. Anyone who believes differently than them is to be belittled.

I am happy to report that I personally banned more than 20 of these social misfits from ever commenting again. All they want to do is pick a fight and we’re not interested.

I take this website and our newsletters personally. I started this business 20-some years ago with $30. I’ve worked my butt off to make it a great resource for RVers. Along the way I’ve rounded up a small, incredibly hard-working staff. Those readers who have all the answers to everything can bloody well go elsewhere to stir up trouble.

FYI, more than 5,000 readers have voluntarily subscribed to this newsletter. Of the angry people we banned last week from commenting again, few, if any, were among these folks. The people who read for free (which is fine, we understand money is tight for many people) are the most prone to pick fights with everyone else. I guess their mothers never told them to be nice.

😀MAYBE WE SAVED A LIFE

About the same time as this was going on, I received an email from reader Debra Hansen. She had just returned home after a scary tire failure with her RV. She wrote: