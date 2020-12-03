Magazine’s readers rate best motorhome products

RV owners, like most consumers, appreciate a source of quality information about a product they are interested in purchasing, especially an expensive product.
For decades, MotorHome Magazine has surveyed its readers to find out what they think are the best brands and products in various categories of the RV and travel space, which not only served the public well, but also the industries that are represented in the survey.
Here are the award winners for 2020.
Class A Motorhome
Gold: Tiffin Motorhomes
Silver: Winnebago Industries
Bronze: Newmar Corp.
Class B Motorhome
Gold: Winnebago Industries
Silver: Airstream USA (Thor Industries)
Bronze: Coachmen RV (Forest River)
Class C Motorhome
Gold: Winnebago Industries
Silver: Tiffin Motorhomes
Bronze: Jayco
ACCESSORIES & SUPPLIES
Aftermarket Entertainment System
Gold: Sony USA
Silver: Kenwood USA
Bronze: Winegard
Backup Camera
Gold: Garmin International
Silver: Furrion
Bronze: Voyager (ASA Electronics)
Surge Protector/Power Protection
Gold: Progressive Industries
Silver: Power Defender (Camco)
Bronze: Surge Guard (Southwire)
Brake Actuator/Auxiliary Braking System
Gold: Blue Ox
Silver: Roadmaster
Bronze: RVi brake
HVAC/Comfort System
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Aqua-Hot
Bronze: Atwood (Dometic)
Dinghy Vehicle
Gold: Jeep Wrangler
Silver: Honda CR-V (Note: 2015 and newer models are not approved by the manufacturer for dinghy towing)
Bronze: Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Engine-Performance Product
Gold: Banks Power
Silver: K & N Engineering
Bronze: 5 Star Tuning
Fuel Additive
Gold: Lucas Oil Products
Silver: Sea Foam
Bronze: Sta-Bil (Gold Eagle)
Holding-Tank Chemical
Gold: Aqua-Kem (Thetford)
Silver: Camco
Bronze: Happy Campers
Motorhome Awning
Gold: Carefree of Colorado
Silver: Dometic
Bronze: Girard Systems
Motorhome Battery
Gold: Interstate Batteries
Silver: DieHard
Bronze: ACDelco
Motorhome Chassis
Gold: Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp.
Silver: Ford F-53
Bronze: Spartan RV Chassis
Motorhome Cleaning Product
Gold: Meguiar’s
Silver: Armor All
Bronze: Mother’s
Motorhome Cover
Gold: ADCO by Covercraft
Silver: Camco
Bronze: Coverking
Motorhome Engine Oil
Gold: Mobil 1
Silver: Shell Rotella
Bronze: Pennzoil
Motorhome Generator
Gold: Cummins Onan
Silver: Honda Recreational Generators
Bronze: Generac Power Systems
Motorhome Water Heater
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Suburban (Airxcel)
Bronze: Truma AquaGo
Motorhome Refrigerator
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Norcold
Bronze: Furrion
Motorhome Tires
Gold: Michelin RV Tires
Silver: Goodyear RV Tires
Bronze: BFGoodrich
Motorhome Toilet
Gold: Dometic
Silver: Thetford
Bronze: Nature’s Head Composting Toilet
RV Satellite Hardware
Gold: Winegard
Silver: DISH Tailgater (KING)
Bronze: Other (KING)
RV Satellite Provider
Gold: DISH Network
Silver: DirecTV
Bronze: Shaw Direct
Tire-Pressure Monitoring System
Gold: TireMinder (Valterra)
Silver: Truck System Technologies
Bronze: EEZ RV Products
Tow Dolly
Gold: Roadmaster
Silver: Master Tow
Bronze: Kar Kaddy (Demco Products)
Tow Bar
Gold: Blue Ox
Silver: Roadmaster
Bronze: Demco Products
SERVICE & TRAVEL
Fuel Station
Gold: Pilot Flying J
Silver: Love’s Travel Stops
Bronze: Costco
RV Campground or Resort
Gold: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Silver: Hilton Head Island Motorcoach Resort
Bronze: Ocean Lakes Family Campground
RV Casino Resort
Gold: Seven Feathers RV Resort
Silver: WinStar World Casino and Resort
Bronze: Pechanga Resort Casino
Sit-Down Restaurant
Gold: Cracker Barrel
Silver: Texas Roadhouse
Bronze: Olive Garden
Best State or Province in Which to RV
Gold: Florida
Silver: Colorado
Bronze: California
Favorite U.S. National Park
Gold: Yellowstone National Park
Silver: Grand Canyon National Park
Bronze: Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Favorite Canadian National Park
Gold: Banff National Park
Silver: Glacier National Park
Bronze: Jasper National Park