Magazine’s readers rate best motorhome products

RV owners, like most consumers, appreciate a source of quality information about a product they are interested in purchasing, especially an expensive product.

For decades, MotorHome Magazine has surveyed its readers to find out what they think are the best brands and products in various categories of the RV and travel space, which not only served the public well, but also the industries that are represented in the survey.

Here are the award winners for 2020.

Class A Motorhome

Gold: Tiffin Motorhomes

Silver: Winnebago Industries

Bronze: Newmar Corp.

Class B Motorhome

Gold: Winnebago Industries

Silver: Airstream USA (Thor Industries)

Bronze: Coachmen RV (Forest River)

Class C Motorhome

Gold: Winnebago Industries

Silver: Tiffin Motorhomes

Bronze: Jayco

ACCESSORIES & SUPPLIES

Aftermarket Entertainment System

Gold: Sony USA

Silver: Kenwood USA

Bronze: Winegard

Backup Camera

Gold: Garmin International

Silver: Furrion

Bronze: Voyager (ASA Electronics)

Surge Protector/Power Protection

Gold: Progressive Industries

Silver: Power Defender (Camco)

Bronze: Surge Guard (Southwire)

Brake Actuator/Auxiliary Braking System

Gold: Blue Ox

Silver: Roadmaster

Bronze: RVi brake

HVAC/Comfort System

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Aqua-Hot

Bronze: Atwood (Dometic)

Dinghy Vehicle

Gold: Jeep Wrangler

Silver: Honda CR-V (Note: 2015 and newer models are not approved by the manufacturer for dinghy towing)

Bronze: Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Engine-Performance Product

Gold: Banks Power

Silver: K & N Engineering

Bronze: 5 Star Tuning

Fuel Additive

Gold: Lucas Oil Products

Silver: Sea Foam

Bronze: Sta-Bil (Gold Eagle)

Holding-Tank Chemical

Gold: Aqua-Kem (Thetford)

Silver: Camco

Bronze: Happy Campers

Motorhome Awning

Gold: Carefree of Colorado

Silver: Dometic

Bronze: Girard Systems

Motorhome Battery

Gold: Interstate Batteries

Silver: DieHard

Bronze: ACDelco

Motorhome Chassis

Gold: Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp.

Silver: Ford F-53

Bronze: Spartan RV Chassis

Motorhome Cleaning Product

Gold: Meguiar’s

Silver: Armor All

Bronze: Mother’s

Motorhome Cover

Gold: ADCO by Covercraft

Silver: Camco

Bronze: Coverking

Motorhome Engine Oil

Gold: Mobil 1

Silver: Shell Rotella

Bronze: Pennzoil

Motorhome Generator

Gold: Cummins Onan

Silver: Honda Recreational Generators

Bronze: Generac Power Systems

Motorhome Water Heater

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Suburban (Airxcel)

Bronze: Truma AquaGo

Motorhome Refrigerator

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Norcold

Bronze: Furrion

Motorhome Tires

Gold: Michelin RV Tires

Silver: Goodyear RV Tires

Bronze: BFGoodrich

Motorhome Toilet

Gold: Dometic

Silver: Thetford

Bronze: Nature’s Head Composting Toilet

RV Satellite Hardware

Gold: Winegard

Silver: DISH Tailgater (KING)

Bronze: Other (KING)

RV Satellite Provider

Gold: DISH Network

Silver: DirecTV

Bronze: Shaw Direct

Tire-Pressure Monitoring System

Gold: TireMinder (Valterra)

Silver: Truck System Technologies

Bronze: EEZ RV Products

Tow Dolly

Gold: Roadmaster

Silver: Master Tow

Bronze: Kar Kaddy (Demco Products)

Tow Bar

Gold: Blue Ox

Silver: Roadmaster

Bronze: Demco Products

SERVICE & TRAVEL

Fuel Station

Gold: Pilot Flying J

Silver: Love’s Travel Stops

Bronze: Costco

RV Campground or Resort

Gold: The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Silver: Hilton Head Island Motorcoach Resort

Bronze: Ocean Lakes Family Campground

RV Casino Resort

Gold: Seven Feathers RV Resort

Silver: WinStar World Casino and Resort

Bronze: Pechanga Resort Casino

Sit-Down Restaurant

Gold: Cracker Barrel

Silver: Texas Roadhouse

Bronze: Olive Garden

Best State or Province in Which to RV

Gold: Florida

Silver: Colorado

Bronze: California

Favorite U.S. National Park

Gold: Yellowstone National Park

Silver: Grand Canyon National Park

Bronze: Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Favorite Canadian National Park

Gold: Banff National Park

Silver: Glacier National Park

Bronze: Jasper National Park