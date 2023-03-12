How to make difficult RV beds

NOTE FROM EDITOR: We came across this reader question in our archives, and thought it would be good to bring it up again. We expect many readers have the same problem. Your responses are welcome (actually, encouraged).

Dear editor,

We have a Hi-Lo Classic travel trailer. It has a three-cushion sofa and large drop-down dining table. We put a mattress on top of the cushions, which is very comfortable. My problem is making the bed — it’s a back killer! The mattress lays against three fixed walls and I have only the one side facing the living area of the trailer available. We just can’t figure a good way to make this bed. Any ideas? —Brenda B.

Dear Brenda,

Those of us who have Class C motorhomes with the beds over the cab have a similar problem. Let’s see if readers have ideas of ways to ease this burdensome task.

COMMENTS:

Lucky about your RV bed

Those of you like Brenda are lucky to have one side of the bed accessible. The bed in our 23-foot Class C is trapped on three sides by walls and about a third of the foot end by a wardrobe. I’m almost certain that the mattress was installed at the factory before the rest of the interior. Obviously the designer never had to make the bed. We have added a mattress cover duct taped on the bottom for a snug fit (half a day of grueling labor). Over that is a fitted sheet hemmed to fit tightly and top sheet and blanket. My hand is too big to tuck in the bedding without pulling it out again when I withdraw it. The trick I found is to push a large plastic spatula down the sides of the mattress. I won’t tuck the bedding completely in but the “V” fold along the edges is not objectionable – and it saves a lot of backache. —John in Los Angeles

Get on the bed

I find that getting on the bed and then making it from the bottom to the top works best. It helps to remove your shoes first. —Shoeless in Wyoming

