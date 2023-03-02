Don’t miss out on the full RVtravel.com experience

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Jessica Sarvis
We work hard to bring you great information in an entertaining way. To add to that experience we use some third-party software. Unfortunately, ad-blocker and script-blocker browser extensions prevent that content (as well as some ads, which help keep our free site running) from showing on your screen.

To make sure you can see our polls, media players, forms and embedded content on your device, disable your ad-blocker/script-blocker. Below, I’ll show you the most common ad blockers and how to disable them for RVtravel.com.

Ad-blocker/script-blocker browser extensions

There are a ton of ad and script blockers, but the most common ones can be found in the Firefox extensions list and the Chrome Store (for now).

The most popular are:

  • uBlock Origin
  • AdBlock Plus
  • Adblock (not related to Adblock Plus)
  • Ghostery
  • DuckDuckGo Privacy
  • NoScript

Disable on desktop

Typically on all of these browser extensions, there will be an icon added to the browser bar that will look something like this.

This image shows AdBlock’s browser extension icon. Other brands’ icons may vary.

If you click on that red stop sign (this symbol might be different depending on the blocker you are using), you can allow scripts to run for this site once or all the time. Almost all of the other tools have a way to add an exception for a website.

This image shows AdBlock's settings. Other brands may vary.

Disable on mobile

Click on the lock icon in the URL to allow scripts to run on this site. Most tools allow you to select whether you’d like to allow this once or for all time.

With a couple of clicks, you should have access to all of our content once more! Have questions? Send us an email.

