Making money on the road: A niche job—seasonal work for RVers

Making money on the road presents a major challenge for many RVers, especially full-timers. And even more so for those nomads who are not tech-savvy.

However, there is a little-known seasonal work opportunity that can not only make you a little side cash, but it can also pay BIG BUCKS. I am talking in excess of $300 a day for a motivated, well-trained individual. Sometimes substantially more.

This has absolutely NOTHING to do with multi-level marketing and you are not actually selling anything.

Interested?

What I am talking about is a term called “direct democracy”—which involves professional signature gathering.

Many people do not realize it, but most of those people collecting signatures outside shopping areas, and at farmer’s markets and other public events, are getting actually getting paid to do so. And getting paid extremely well.

Sometimes they are collecting signatures in support of a particular voter referendum. Sometimes they are canvassing for political candidates. And sometimes they are conducting voter research. You will often be helping people register to vote.

The jobs vary, but the pay is always good.

Now is your chance to get a piece of that lucrative industry. Even while living on the road in your RV. In fact, for this job, living on the road in your RV is a BIG PLUS.

Making money on the road with “Direct Democracy”

I first heard about direct democracy a number of years ago from my friends Tina McClure and Joan Mitchell, both seasoned veterans of this industry with more than 32 years of experience between them.

I tried it out myself right before COVID hit and all activity ceased. Even as a newbie I made about $600 for the three days I worked part-time.

However, had it not been for Tina’s guidance and hand-holding, I would have been lost, intimidated, and probably would not have made much at all.

That’s why I was excited that the pair has started a new venture and have graduated from collecting signatures to managing direct democracy campaigns themselves.

After working as signature gatherers for decades, they saw a real need in the industry.

Filling an industry need

McClure says, “We are actually talent managers in the broadest sense of the word. Our niche is in going out of our way to make sure our team of signature gatherers is looked after. That they have the supplies they need and the training they need. Too often we’ve seen other coordinators just hand over supplies and then expect people to do well. We offer hands-on training and it makes a huge difference with our success rate.”

Even from my extremely short trial with signature gathering, I could see that training was sorely needed.

Mitchell adds, “The other niche we wanted to fill was one of professionalism. We have a clean, organized office, we use professional bookkeeping software and we make and keep our appointments with the talent. And we have a fair and reasonable pay schedule. Let’s just say not everyone in this industry shares our high ethical standards. But both Tina and I enjoy sleeping soundly at night with nothing weighing heavy on our consciences.”

Pros and cons of making money on the road gathering signatures

Joan Mitchell said she felt meeting new people and being a part of the democratic process were great extra rewards for this work—beyond the obvious lucrative financial rewards.

I can see where that might be the case in some instances. However, it can also be challenging depending on where you are working and on what project.

In my opinion, the people who will be the most successful are the ones who do not get too passionate about the politics and keep a “let’s let the voters decide” perspective.

The quicker you get a signature and move on to pitching the next person, the more money you will make, as well. Political discussion and debate take time.

However, it is good to be able to answer basic questions about what you are asking people to sign.

Tina McClure was more pragmatic.

She says, “This is work that people do to support themselves so it’s not all sunshine and roses. But as far as work goes, the thing I like the best is how much control I have over my time and money.”

She continues, “Not feeling well? Go home. Need to run a few errands then get back to work? Go ahead. Saving for a big goal? Work more. It’s the autonomy that really appeals to independently minded people.”

When I asked about the worst part of the job, McClure laughed.

“I’ve heard ‘no’ in every form it can be said. In several languages, from very polite to very rude. If a person can’t let everything go, and I mean everything, then they will be miserable in this job. People say no for 1,000 different reasons and none of them are personal. That can be the hardest lesson of all to learn.”

Lucrative RV jobs: Now hiring in California and beyond

Like any harvest, signature gathering has a season and that season is slightly different in each state.

Workers travel to the work and that means staying in hotels or bringing your home with you.

McClure and Mitchell say there’s likewise a lot of opportunity for people who are mobile.

For instance, events and small towns are great places to collect signatures. People who are staying in hotels get stuck paying premium prices, especially during events. RVers are ahead of the game and will have more profit to pocket.

As of this writing, the pair is recruiting talent in California to collect signatures to help a number of voter initiatives qualify for the ballot.

They say outgoing people tend to have the most success with the job, also those with self-confidence and discipline. Which only makes sense as you are your own boss.

Mitchell says, “Some people make this a career, but often it is a skill someone picks up and uses for a few seasons.”

The work in California is currently underway and more signature gatherers are needed as we speak. It should last until about May 1st (2022). Currently pay is between $7.50 to $8.50 per signature!

This year McClure and Mitchell also expect to have additional campaigns running in Michigan, Arizona, and Missouri.

They stress that regardless of when you read this, once you get into this industry you will find opportunities nationwide.

Direct Democracy RV jobs FAQ

You are an independent contractor and can work as much or as little as you like.

You are responsible for your own expenses and taxes.

There will probably be a few small expenses for you like a folding table, pens, clipboards, etc., to get started (unless you already have these items).

You are paid by the signature. The amount can vary from campaign to campaign. When I did this job we were collecting signatures for 6 different California ballot measures. Many people will sign all 6. Some will pick and choose. They paid between $2.00 – $6.00 per signature. I made $24 for each full set signed. That adds up quickly. Pay rates tend to go up the closer it gets to deadlines or election times.

If you do not like a particular initiative, candidate, etc., you can choose not to circulate that one.

For more information and to find out how you can become a professional signature gatherer while making money on the road, visit BearDemocracy.com, call 626 977 4960 or email BearDemocracy123@gmail.com.

##RVT1041