Many Fleetwood motorhomes recalled for generator exhaust pipe danger

If the generator exhaust pipe is damaged, it may cause carbon monoxide to enter the vehicle, increasing the risk of an injury or death.

REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, replace and reroute the generator exhaust pipe, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 31, 2020. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 191125REV.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

