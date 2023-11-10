New Margaritaville Resort proposed in Northern California

The Napa County Board of Supervisors has initiated exclusive negotiations for the transformation of the Steele Canyon resort area near Lake Berryessa in northern California into a Camp Margaritaville Resort, which will include RV accommodations.

Margaritaville Resorts, affiliated with the late Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville hospitality company, best known for its restaurant chain, Buffett-themed retail stores, and hotels, is at the forefront of the initiative. At capacity, Lake Berryessa stores 1.6 million acre-feet of water and is one of the largest bodies of fresh water in California. The lake is 23 miles long and 3 miles wide, with 165 miles of shoreline.

As with existing Margaritaville resorts in California, including Palm Springs, South Lake Tahoe and two in San Diego, as well as many locations globally, the proposed Margaritaville resort at Steele Canyon involves an extensive development.

The plan, which was submitted to the county in 2021, outlines features that include 175 one-bedroom cottages with decks, 150 one-bedroom bungalow cottages with decks and private courtyards, 100 two-bedroom bungalow cottages with decks and private courtyards, and 80 RV sites, with an additional 20 “deluxe” sites.

##RVT1130b