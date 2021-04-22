Mars helicopter flies and Rover makes oxygen!

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR AND MARS FAN

Not a single RVtravel.com reader was alive when the Wright Brothers flew the first powered aircraft in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903. But, lucky for us, we are alive now to see the first controlled, powered flight on Mars! What an amazing feat! It lasted about 39 seconds, about three times longer than Wilbur and Orville’s initial achievement, which lasted only 12 seconds.

You can watch the flight of Mar’s Ingenuity Helicopter below.

The other amazing achievement of the week was that the Perseverance Rover’s science lab managed to pull oxygen out of the Martian atmosphere, which is about 96% carbon dioxide. In its first run, “Moxie” extracted about five grams of oxygen — the equivalent of about 10 minutes of breathable oxygen for one person. The device is designed to create up to 10 grams of oxygen per hour, but NASA expects that more powerful successors could be used in the future to produce far more breathable air.

How fascinating!