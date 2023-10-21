INTRODUCTION BY Chuck Woodbury

I asked ChatGPT (artificial intelligence tool) to write a fictionalized article of about 1,000 words about “a married couple, Mary and Earl Dunright, who encounter a grizzly bear at their campsite in Glacier National Park.” I told ChatGPT that Mary should be outside their Minnie Winnie motorhome while Earl was hiking a nearby trail to a fire lookout. I explained to ChatGPT that “Mary is terrified of the bear, the biggest she has ever seen. But just as the bear gets close to her a Girl Scout named Emma approaches, waving her hands high over her head saying ‘Get out of here, you bad bear.’ And the bear runs off. But as it does it slams a hole in the side of Mary’s RV.”

Here is what ChatGPT wrote in about 20 seconds. The only change I made was to delete one sentence and a few words that were confusing.

Again, this article was not created from the mind of a human, but from the algorithm of a computer.

Glacier Grizzly

Mary Dunright was enjoying the peaceful afternoon at Glacier National Park. She was sitting outside her Minnie Winnie motorhome, reading a book and sipping a cup of coffee. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and a gentle breeze was blowing through the trees. It was the perfect day to be outdoors.

Suddenly, Mary heard a noise behind her. She turned around and saw a massive grizzly bear standing there. It was the biggest bear she had ever seen. The bear stood on its hind legs and sniffed the air. Mary’s heart started to race. She knew that she was in danger.

The bear started to walk towards Mary. She slowly stood up and backed away. She didn’t want to scare the bear, but she also didn’t want to get too close. The bear kept coming. Mary was terrified.

Just then, a young girl appeared. She was about 10 years old and wearing a Girl Scout uniform. The girl ran up to the bear and waved her hands high over her head.

“Get out of here, you bad bear!” the girl shouted.

The bear stopped in its tracks. It looked at the girl for a moment, then turned and ran away. Mary couldn’t believe it. The girl had saved her life.

The girl ran over to Mary. “Are you okay?” she asked.

“Yes, I’m fine,” Mary said. “Thank you so much for saving me.”

“You’re welcome,” the girl said. “I’m Emma.”

“I’m Mary,” Mary said.

“It’s good to meet you, Mary,” Emma said. “Your husband is lucky to have a friend like you.”

Mary smiled. “I’m the lucky one,” she said.

Mary and Emma talked for a while longer. Mary learned that Emma was on a camping trip with her Girl Scout troop. They were staying in a campground just a few miles away.

Mary invited Emma to join her and Earl for dinner that night. Emma accepted, and Mary went to pick up Earl.

When Earl arrived back at the motorhome, he was surprised to see Emma there. He had never met her before, but he was grateful that she had saved Mary’s life.

“Thank you for saving my wife,” Earl said. “I owe you big time.”

“You’re welcome,” Emma said. “I’m just glad that she’s okay.”

Mary, Earl, and Emma had a wonderful dinner together. They talked about their lives, their families, and their love of nature. After dinner, Emma roasted marshmallows with Mary over the campfire.

Before Emma went back to her campground, Mary and Earl gave her a big hug.

“Thank you again for everything, Emma,” Mary said. “You’re a hero.”

“You’re welcome,” Emma said. “I’m glad I could help.”

The next morning, Mary and Earl woke up early to pack up their motorhome. They were sad to leave Glacier National Park, but they were also grateful for the memories they had made there.

As Mary was packing up the kitchen, she noticed a hole in the side of the motorhome. It was the exact spot where the bear had slammed its paw when it ran away.

Mary sighed. She knew that she would have to get the hole repaired before she and Earl could continue their journey. But she didn’t mind. She was just glad that she and Earl were safe and sound.

As Mary and Earl drove away from Glacier National Park, they looked back at the mountains in the rearview mirror. They knew that they would never forget their encounter with the grizzly bear. And they would never forget the brave little Girl Scout who had saved Mary’s life.

Epilogue

Mary and Earl had the hole in the side of their motorhome repaired, and they continued their journey. They eventually reached their destination, a beautiful campground in Wyoming.

One evening, as Mary and Earl were sitting around the campfire, they saw a familiar figure walking towards them. It was Emma.

“Emma!” Mary said. “What are you doing here?”

“I’m on a camping trip with my family,” Emma said. “I saw your motorhome in the campground, and I wanted to say hello.”

Mary and Earl were so happy to see Emma again. They invited her to join them for dinner, and she accepted.

After dinner, Mary, Earl, and Emma roasted marshmallows over the campfire. They talked and laughed and enjoyed each other’s company.

When it was time for Emma to go, Mary and Earl gave her a big hug.

“Thank you again for everything, Emma,” Mary said. “You’re a lifesaver.”

“You’re welcome.

From Chuck: Remember, this was 99.9% written using artificial intelligence. Now that you have read it, what do you think? I don’t think it’s a bad story, maybe you agree, but does it bother you that it was created by an algorithm, not a human? Please leave a comment.

##RVT1126